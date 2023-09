The ten winners drew the numbers 10, 35, 27, 32, six, 14 and 31, and the Powerball of six.

One of the winners told lottery officials the news had left her reeling. "I just had a look! I can't believe it!" she exclaimed, according to The Lott.

"That really good!

"We're only a small town, and it's crazy to think there's now 10 multi-millionaires here."

Wentworth had a population of 1,500 people during the 2021 census.