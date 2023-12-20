Tinder’s Busiest Day Of 2024 Will Be January 7

As everyone recovers after New Year’s celebrations and decides on their resolutions for the year ahead, singletons use their spare time before work starts to swipe.

Experts say that January is the traditional time for setting goals and making changes to your life, making January the perfect time to set up a profile on dating apps.

Tinder revealed that Dating Sunday sees 30 per cent more matches than usual, 10 per cent more people signing up than usual, and 35 per cent more swipe activity.

Senior Director of Communications for Northern Europe at Tinder, Laura Wilkinson-Rea, said, “Dating Sunday tends to be the day the people have finished with the festivities and have some time for themselves.

“It's a time of year when people are investing in themselves and deciding what the next 12 months will hold for them.''

“For those that are single, they use this time to spruce up their dating app profile and actively look to get back out there and see where a swipe could lead.”

In 2023, Tinder’s Year in Swipe report revealed that main character energy dominated the year in dating, with many swipers only “dating for the plot.”

The report explained that ‘Dating For The Plot’ “denotes that dating was more about the journey and less about “the end” in 2023. Singles were open to meeting new people to have new experiences and fun stories to tell, rather than taking a traditional goal-oriented approach.”

“It’s so exciting to see the data at Tinder shows that 69% of Gen Z want to challenge conventional dating and relationship norms. This year in particular marked a major shift where the journey is more important than the outcome. This new generation of daters is showing us what it means to date for the possibilities, freeing themselves from traditional expectations, allowing them to write their own, worthwhile stories,” said Melissa Hobley, Chief Marketing Officer at Tinder.