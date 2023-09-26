The Project

Tinder Launches Exclusive Subscription That Costs $499 A Month

Dating platform Tinder is launching a new, exclusive subscription service that will cost $US 499 ($AU 777) a month, but not anyone can join.

It seems the dating app is trying to rival platforms like Raya. Raya is an app that is meant to be researched for A to C-list celebrities, influencers and other people who work in creative industries.

However, people who join the app must have a referral from at least one current member to be allowed to join.

Tinder Select works similarly, as users who want to splash the cash on the premium service will have to be invited to join.

The subscription option will only be offered to about one per cent of the dating app's most active users.

According to the website, the exclusive membership will allow users to message people they have not matched with. There is also a "skip the line" feature that will allow others to see your profile after you swipe right.

Not only is there a hefty fee which could cost nearly $US 6,000 ($AU 9,344) a year, but users will have to pass the five-step authentication process, which requires a verified photo, display your relationship intent, have at least four images, five interest and a biography.

Tinder's chief product officer Mark Van Ryswyk, told Bloomberg that they identified a "subset of highly engaged and active users who prioritise more effective and efficient way to find connections."

"So we engaged in extensive tests and feedback with this audience over the past several months to develop a completely new offering."

Over 200 Dogs Attend PAW Patrol Screening And Set World Record

