Time’s 100 Most Influential People Have Been Revealed

If you’re constantly finding yourself in heated arguments and fistfights about just who are the most influential people in the world right now… Today, Time Magazine has released the list for you!

Separated into categories of artists, innovators, titans, leaders, icons, and pioneers, the 100 most influential people come from all walks of life.

The greatest of all time soccer player, Lionel Messi, was named.

Small screen actors, Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza were also named.

Titan of industry Elon Musk was also honoured as his $64 billion purchase of Twitter is going well for him.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was also named, alongside US President Joe Biden.

To view the full list, click here.

