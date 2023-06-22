Time Running Out For Five People On-Board Titanic Sub

Its oxygen supply is estimated to run out in just hours.

Aircraft, ships and remotely-controlled vessels from the U.S., Canada and France have joined the search, but despite some underwater noise being detected, the sub has not been found.

CBS Correspondent Jarred Hill said more equipment is being brought in to the search area.

“The equipment that’s coming in, including some from the U.S. Navy that specialises in pulling large objects from the ocean floor but again, the question still remains ‘where is this thing?’,” he said.

Hill said there is still no confirmation on what the banging sounds heard earlier in the search were, with experts saying they could be from the sub, just sounds of nature or even sounds from the Titanic wreckage moving.

Officials have yet to give an official end time or date to the search, with Hill saying those is charge of the rescue operations have been talking in 48-hour increments.