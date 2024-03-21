The Project

Tim Tams Set To Launch In UK Supermarkets For The First Time

A beloved Australian classic is making waves in the UK, with Tim Tam biscuits hitting grocery store shelves.

Tim Tams will be available at Waitrose and Ocado for £2.50 a packet, and more retailers are expected to stock the biscuit soon.

An Australian favourite since 1964, the chocolate biscuit has long been compared to British Penguin biscuits.

Three variants will be available as a part of the biscuit's initial launch: Original, Dark and Chewy Caramel.

“Whilst Tim Tam is Australia’s favourite chocolate-y biscuit, we know how loved this delicious biscuit is around the world,” said Tim Tam marketing manager Rebecca Chan.

