TikTokers Spark Debate Over The Correct Way To Shave Your Legs In The Shower

Brooke Blewitt and Jess Qualter started the video with over 2.7 million views by explaining that they had a bit of a disagreement. “We had the revelation that we shave differently.”

They demonstrated how they shave their legs, with Brooke revealing that she bends over and shaves upwards.

Jessie, on the other hand, with her seemingly acrobatic ability, lifts her foot up in the air, places it on the shower wall and shaves it downwards. I don’t know about you, but that sounds very dangerous.

The demonstration sparked a huge slew of comments from people explaining how they shave their pins.

It seems there are many more acrobats out there throwing their legs on the wall, including Meghan Trainor who shared that she does the “leg up.”

“100% leg up the wall; otherwise, water is dripping down my face,” another person added.

My inflexible kin were also perplexed over how many people like to risk their safety by putting their legs on the wall, with one person asking, “Who is flexible enough to put their leg up there?”

“I have never in my life thought about lifting my leg on the wall,” another person wrote.

There were some wildcards in there saying that they sit on the floor to shave their legs.

“Anyone else just sit on the floor?” one person asked, while another asked, “Am I the only one who’s just sitting on the floor and shave my legs?”

I am so sorry, but no matter how clean my shower floor is, I’m not putting my bare bum on a tiled floor.

Who knew how you shave your legs could be such a contentious issue?