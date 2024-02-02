TikToker Sparks Fiery Debate On Whether Gen Z New Hire Should Attend 8 am Meeting Instead Of Gym Class

Natalie Marie, who goes by Corporate Natalie on TikTok, regularly posts videos about what it's like to work with Gen Z employees.

"When asked to come in for an 8 am meeting my Gen Z new hire said 'Ugh, sorry can't make it I have a workout class'," Natalie read out on her Demoted podcast with TikToker Ross Pomerantz.

"Should this be allowed?"

Both hosts were furious at the message, with Pomerantz saying, "Are you f***ing kidding me?"

"Like my hand is shaking, and it is not from the caffeine."

Natalie explained that the person had recently started a new role with the company and that she would not "give a flying s**t" about the employee's gym class, saying they should have booked a 6 am or 7 am session instead.

Both TikTokers agreed that they understand working out is beneficial for mental health, but that employees shouldn't "monopolise" their calendar with things considered to be for "personal time."

However, the internet did not agree with this reaction, with many pointing out that the meeting was likely outside of paid working hours.

"Lol. If your hours of employment start at 9, then you better believe I'm coming into work at 8.59," one person commented.

Other commenters said they would only attend the meeting if they were paid overtime, with some adding that the employee shouldn't have had to give an excuse as a simple 'no' should be adequate.

TikToker Alexandre Evidente's response to the clip went viral after he gave the perspective of a Gen Z hire.

"Okay, let's just say I skip the gym. Two things. When can I expect you to reimburse me for my class? And two, are you going to be paying me from 8 am to 9 am? Or at the very least let me leave at 4 pm?" he said in the video.

"Natalie, if your answer to both of those are 'no' then there's no discussion needed."

After Evidente's video went viral, Natalie removed the clip of her fiery reaction, explaining why in a follow-up video. "To be clear, we fully deserve this heat. I do feel like, with many things on the internet, a little context helps and what we didn't do is provide that context, and that is on us," she said in the follow-up video.

"I went straight into reading a listener story that was submitted and it sounded like I was just talking about my own employee that I was disgusted with for working out at 8 am.

"This has nothing to do with me, my company, anyone who works for me. This is a listener-submitted story from someone who works in consulting."

She then shared a screenshot of the email from the listener who submitted the story, explaining that the 8 am meeting is held every quarter, including international team members and everyone is told about the meeting, even the new hires.

"Just to be clear, if you're not getting paid to work before 9 am, you do not have to work before 9 am. Do not condone that in the slightest. This is for a salaried employee, once a quarter,"

"If you are hourly, or you work a job where the hours are strictly 9-5, please do not work outside those hours. You're not getting compensated for it and that's not worth it."