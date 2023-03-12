The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

TikToker Shares The Secret To A ‘Painless’ Band Aid Removal

TikToker Shares The Secret To A ‘Painless’ Band Aid Removal

‘Ripping off the band aid’ refers to getting the pain over and done with quickly.

But what if there was a way to get a band aid off that was painless?

According to TikToker Sidney Raz, there is a way to pull a band aid off that is quick and easy, (and not hurt more than the injury itself!).

“Here’s something I didn’t know until my 30s,” Raz begins the video saying.

“Band aids can be taken off without pain!”

The secret, instead of peeling the band aid off, Raz said to “pull up” on it.

“I idn’t even feel that happen,” he says in the video.

@sidneyraz stop ripping bandaids off #todayilearned #tipsandtricks #lifehack ♬ original sound - sidneyraz

‘MY SON THANKS YOU FOR THIS,” said one comment, while another joked it was “dark magic”.

But not everyone was convinced, with many saying those with more arm hair than Raz won’t be so lucky when it comes to painless band aid-removal.

Statement From NSW Labor Party
NEXT STORY

Statement From NSW Labor Party

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Statement From NSW Labor Party

    Statement From NSW Labor Party

    Statement From NSW Labor Party
    Worms Rain Down From The Sky In Chinese City

    Worms Rain Down From The Sky In Chinese City

    Cloudy with a chance of worms? No thanks.
    Proposed Changes Could See The End Of Baggage and Ticket Cancellation Fees By Airlines

    Proposed Changes Could See The End Of Baggage and Ticket Cancellation Fees By Airlines

    Flight cancellations, delays, and lost baggage seem to be the norm these days when catching a plane. Even when passengers are paying premium prices, there is no guarantee that the flight won’t be delayed or cancelled.
    Woman Applies For Her Own Job After Company Posts Ad For Same Position With Huge Pay Difference

    Woman Applies For Her Own Job After Company Posts Ad For Same Position With Huge Pay Difference

    When 25 year old Kimberly Nguyen saw her company had advertised her role on LinkedIn and that the potential new employee would be making at least $32,000 more than her for the same job, she decided to apply for it.
    Parliamentary Inquiry To Examine Vaping Risks And Use Among Young People

    Parliamentary Inquiry To Examine Vaping Risks And Use Among Young People

    A parliamentary inquiry will look into the health risks of vaping and how many young people are using e-cigarettes in a bid to further slash smoking rates.