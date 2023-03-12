TikToker Shares The Secret To A ‘Painless’ Band Aid Removal

But what if there was a way to get a band aid off that was painless?

According to TikToker Sidney Raz, there is a way to pull a band aid off that is quick and easy, (and not hurt more than the injury itself!).

“Here’s something I didn’t know until my 30s,” Raz begins the video saying.

“Band aids can be taken off without pain!”

The secret, instead of peeling the band aid off, Raz said to “pull up” on it.

“I idn’t even feel that happen,” he says in the video.

‘MY SON THANKS YOU FOR THIS,” said one comment, while another joked it was “dark magic”.

But not everyone was convinced, with many saying those with more arm hair than Raz won’t be so lucky when it comes to painless band aid-removal.