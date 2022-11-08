TikToker Riles Up Workers, Stating She Is “Too Pretty To Work”

A young TikToker claims she is ready to give up the life of full-time work, stating she’s just “too pretty” to bother with a job.

Lucy Welcher — a TikToker with more than 10 million TikTok likes — made the divisive declaration in a recent video that has resulted in mixed responses.

“I do not want to work for the rest of my life,” Welcher brazenly stated at the outset of her viral video.

“Does it look like I want to get up at 6 am every f**king day for the next 60 years?”

Viewers were quick to chime in with their own thoughts — with many slamming the self-confident content creator, labelling her “lazy” and “entitled.”

One commenter bluntly stated: “How about trying to be an adult instead of a privileged princess expecting life to be handed to you?”

However, others were quick to agree, stating if you don’t have to work, “why would you”.

Others noted there was too much pressure and emphasis on what people do for work instead of enjoying their life.

However, ultimately, if you aren’t working, someone else is to pay for your life.

The youngster confirmed she does have a job, though she has not disclosed where she works, but later took to the comments section of the video to insist that her remarks were a “joke.”