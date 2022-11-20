The Project

TikToker Responds After Making International Headlines For Wearing White To A Wedding

Ever gone to a wedding and upset people from all around the world?

Well, a Melbourne woman has made international headlines after posting her white dress on TikTok, moments before she attended her friends’ wedding. 

Lacey-Jayde Christie donned a low-cut white dress with lantern sleeves and a mini bubble skirt teamed with brightly coloured accessories, and the internet responded with a big fat “NO!” 

Oh, the internet, infamous for opinions no one asked for.

Christie wrote in Mamamia that shewent to what she called ‘the best wedding she had ever been to’, which was a celebration of queer love and rejecting conservative norms.

Unfortunately, the good vibes came to a crashing halt when she came home to find hundreds of hateful comments on her TikTok outfit reveal. 

One person wrote, “You never wear white to a wedding, it's all about the bride b**ch, it’s about respect to the bride".

For this wedding, however, there were two brides, one who wore a fabulous ruby red dress, and the other a spectacular emerald green dress. Not even a lighthouse could have outshone either one of them. 

Another comment took umbrage with Christie’s body stating, “You don't wear white to a wedding, you don’t let your boobs hang out and you are too fat for that dress".

Oh, the internet, infamous for providing comments on women’s bodies that no one asked for. 

@laceyjadechristie Replying to @user6581216849057 #weddingtiktok #queerwedding #prettylittlething #bodyacceptance #biggirltiktok #bodypositivity #petty ♬ original sound - cench

Christie, a proud queer woman who uses TikTok to promote body positivity was left aghast at not only the trolling comments, but at how her dress made international headlines. It begs the question: if no one at this glorious wedding was upset by the dress, how could people from other countries give it a second thought?

Oh, the internet, infamous for making a salacious story with no context that no one asked for.

Christie was forced to turn off the comments on the TikTok video as they were just getting nastier and nastier. She claimed that ‘growing up fat in the 90’s’ and being a plus-sized woman on social media, she had thick skin. However, this innocuous video of an outfit she loved took the wind out of her sails. 

The TikTok creator posted a follow-up video on TikTok offering advice to her trolls, suggesting that they look into the patriotic undertones of why brides wear white. She also urged them to broaden their minds when it comes to weddings, as not all weddings look the same, nor do they value outdated ‘rules’. 

