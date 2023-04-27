TikToker In Tears After Strangers Refused Her Generous Offer To Pay For Their Groceries

Londoner Amelia Goldsmith went to a local supermarket to hopefully “cheer someone up” by paying for their shop.

“I’m nervous. I just hope they don’t look at me thinking I’m some weirdo,” she says in the video. The first person she approached refused her offer, “There’s really no need.”

The next woman that refused told her, “There’s a lot more deserving people in the world. But thank you.”

“That was really stressful. I was expecting the first person to be, like, overjoyed and grateful and happy for me to pay for their shopping, but obviously, that didn’t go down well.”

After her multiple attempts at paying for people’s groceries failed, she ended up purchasing long-life goods to put in the food bank.

“Weird turnout, but I’m still really happy that the food can go to those who really need it. I’m just really overwhelmed right now; I don’t know what’s going on.”

Commenters were quick to point out that she was shopping in a wealthy area of London, and that’s probably the reason people refused her offer,

“People in my area would be extremely grateful for this.”

Others thought that the people she approached may have felt a bit weird being filmed, “Lovely gesture, but remember you don’t need to film a good deed to be valid.”

However, Goldsmith received a lot of support in the comments.

“In the nicest possible sense, it’s a more helpful act to donate to the food bank. It’s ok that you didn’t get the thanks, it means more,” one user said.

“No one can take away the intentions that you have! And the fact that you continued to ask people when you felt awkward - be proud gal xx,” another added.