TikToker Horrifies Followers By Putting Toilet Seat In The Dishwasher

Although science tells us multiple things are much dirtier than a toilet seat, it just doesn’t feel right to put something that sees many bums into a machine that cleans stuff that we eat and drink off.

The video captioned “He’s living in the year 3000” shows her husband removing the toilet seat and placing it in the dishwasher with cups and plates. I’m not sure he is living in the future.

However, Alison claims that the video was actually a joke and that they didn’t actually wash the seat in the dishwasher.

She explained to the New York Post that she makes “comedy sketches and short films” with her husband in order to “create entertaining content that people would laugh at and find fun and funny, and lighthearted”.

Unfortunately, most of the 2.4 million viewers of the video did not see the humour in it.

“You can’t eat at everybody's house…” one user commented.

“Is that a single-use dishwasher?”

Another said she “may as well just wash the dishes in the toilet bowl.” Yuck. Other commenters were more fascinated at the brand of the toilet seat that could be easily removed, as it would be easier to clean detached.