TikToker Fakes Own Death To Teach Family A Lesson About Staying In Touch

A TikToker faked his own death to teach his family a lesson about staying in touch.

Falling out of contact with family and friends is something that can get out of hand, and before you know it, months or years have gone by with no contact at all.

Well, for David Baerten, a 45-year-old video creator from Belgium, enough was enough. He told the New York Times, “What I see in my family often hurts me. I never get invited to anything. Nobody sees me. We all grew apart. I felt unappreciated.”

And where most of us would think a call or a text would be the best remedy, David decided he would fake his own death and arrive at his funeral by helicopter and surprise everyone.

I can’t even imagine taking something this far. The damage it would do to my family and the sheer shock alone that I could afford a helicopter would just be too much for them.

So let this be a lesson to us all. Appreciate each other while we can and reduce carbon emissions by talking these things out rather than flying in helicopters for no real reason.

@el.tiktokeur2 Tu nous as eu on t aime mon ami on est content que tu es parmis nous ❤️❤️#pourtoii #fyp #fypシ @Ragnar_le_fou ♬ son original - Thomas faut
