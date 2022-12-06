TikToker Explains We Have Been Opening Our Christmas Advent Calendars Wrong

There is a special type of shame reserved for getting something wrong your entire life. It’s a combination of humiliation and betrayal, where you find yourself asking, “Was I the only one who got this wrong?”

Well, this unique level of shame was explored globally when TikToker @supernoodle2 posted a video explaining that we have been doing Christmas advent calendars backwards.

Christmas is cancelled!

Many of us spent every November in our childhoods pulling at our mother’s skirts in the shopping centre, begging for the annual Christmas advent calendar.

Nothing made the run-up to Christmas day more thrilling than owning an A3 cardboard parcel stuffed with cheap chocolate that tasted like candles. Every morning in December we would jump out of bed and rip open the number that mirrored the date.

The 1st of December meant we got to open number 1, and the 2nd of December meant we got to open number 2 etc, etc; the pattern was simple.

However, @supernoodle2 blew the internet’s mind by stating we weren’t supposed to match the numbers to the date; however, those numbers were in fact, a countdown.

He suggested that on the 1st of December, we were supposed to open number 25 and then work our way down to Christmas Day being number 1.

Cue the shame wave of: “Was I the only one who got this wrong?”

The TikTok video quickly received 1.2m views and accumulated thousands of comments from people who were either flabbergasted or extremely defensive. This video hit a nerve, because #shame.

One person asked: "So then why is the best thing on the 24th or 25th?" referring to the advent calendar having the best prize on the 25th, not the 1st.

Another furious person wrote, "Advent CALENDAR.... you don't count down on a calendar, it would be called an advent countdown…”

Whoever @supernoodle2 is, he’s shaken some people to the waxy chocolatey core of their Christmas memories. And if he is in fact, wrong, like most of us hope he is, we hope he asks himself, “Was I the only one who got this wrong?”