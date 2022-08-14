The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

TikToker Criticises Rip-Offs In Op Shops After Price Hikes

TikToker Criticises Rip-Offs In Op Shops After Price Hikes

Where did all the good op shops go?

That’s the question posed in a viral TikTok created by @jaclyn_snaps.

The video calls out the exorbitant prices in some second-hand stores, showing a range of items in a Melbourne op shop, along with the expensive price tags.

Most of the prices shown range from $24.99 to $69.99. So not only are they overcharging, they refuse to round up!

This price range can be described as ‘definitely not a bargain’ which is a shame, because it ruins the whole magic of op-shopping.

In the video, Jaclyn, who grew up buying second hand, asks if anyone else is sick of the price hike and if it’s happening in other places or just Melbourne.

@jaclyn_snaps $16.79 for secondhand shein? 🤢 Thrift stores arent what they used to be 🥲 Wish our thrift stores were like American ones! Let me know what you guys think! #thrift #thrifting #secondhand #thrifttok #savers #australianthrifting #salvos #thriftshop #thrifted @saversau ♬ FEEL THE GROOVE - Queens Road, Fabian Graetz

Hundreds of people in the comments agree that op-shopping isn’t what it used to be, when even cheap brands like Shein, are being priced at $16.79.

Jaclyn says that instead of being able to hunt for a quality item at a reasonable price, young people are turning to fast fashion.

Most people agree that the thrill (and affordability) is gone. What they are divided on is Jaclyn’s use of the term ‘thrift shop’ with some comments criticising the U.S. language.

Come on people of TikTok, stay focused on the real enemy, the swindling op-shops!

Statement From TikTok
NEXT STORY

Statement From TikTok

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Statement From TikTok

    Statement From TikTok

    Statement from a TikTok spokesperson.
    Mother’s Regret Over Choice of Baby’s Name

    Mother’s Regret Over Choice of Baby’s Name

    Choosing a name for your baby can be a difficult process and one that usually brings about a little conflict in the soon to be parent.
    Australian Drivers' Fuel Costs Hit $100 A Week

    Australian Drivers' Fuel Costs Hit $100 A Week

    Cash-strapped Australians filling up at the fuel pump paid an extra $5 a week over the course of the past three months, according to new figures.
    Australian Research Finds Violent Video Games Resonate Because They Fulfil Psychological Needs

    Australian Research Finds Violent Video Games Resonate Because They Fulfil Psychological Needs

    No longer just for kids, video games can be found in nearly every home, handbag and pocket on the planet. And the genre seemingly more popular than any other is all about the same thing: violence.
    Study Confirms mRNA Vaccine Safe In Pregnancy

    Study Confirms mRNA Vaccine Safe In Pregnancy

    Pregnant women can safely receive COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, ending up with side effects less frequently than people who aren't pregnant, a Canadian study has found.