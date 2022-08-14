TikToker Criticises Rip-Offs In Op Shops After Price Hikes

That’s the question posed in a viral TikTok created by @jaclyn_snaps.

The video calls out the exorbitant prices in some second-hand stores, showing a range of items in a Melbourne op shop, along with the expensive price tags.

Most of the prices shown range from $24.99 to $69.99. So not only are they overcharging, they refuse to round up!

This price range can be described as ‘definitely not a bargain’ which is a shame, because it ruins the whole magic of op-shopping.

In the video, Jaclyn, who grew up buying second hand, asks if anyone else is sick of the price hike and if it’s happening in other places or just Melbourne.

Hundreds of people in the comments agree that op-shopping isn’t what it used to be, when even cheap brands like Shein, are being priced at $16.79.

Jaclyn says that instead of being able to hunt for a quality item at a reasonable price, young people are turning to fast fashion.

Most people agree that the thrill (and affordability) is gone. What they are divided on is Jaclyn’s use of the term ‘thrift shop’ with some comments criticising the U.S. language.

Come on people of TikTok, stay focused on the real enemy, the swindling op-shops!