The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

TikTok Video Shows Why You Should Stop Biting Your Nails

TikTok Video Shows Why You Should Stop Biting Your Nails

In bad news for nail biters, recent footage has emerged on TikTok of the “extra protein” you might be ingesting.

Biting your nails can be considered a bad habit and one TikTok user has shown exactly why you should stop immediately.  

  

The stomach-turning clip, re-shared by user @kurlyheadbriii, shows what a nail clipping can look like under a microscope.  

  

After starting out seemingly normal, the clip ends with a shot of a tiny bug attached to the surface of the nail.  

  

If that doesn’t stop you from biting your nails, we don’t know what will.  

  

The now-viral video has been viewed more than seven million times, with thousands of nail biters taking to the comments to share their thoughts.  

  

“Like that's gonna stop me,” one user proudly said.  

  

“Extra protein,” joked another.  

  

The American Academy of Dermatology Association says that biting your nails can increase the risk of infection both on your finger and in your mouth.  

  

“Chronic nail biting can leave you vulnerable to infection as you pass harmful bacteria and viruses from your mouth to your fingers and from your nails to your face and mouth,” they wrote. 

An Unhappy Marriage Can Literally Break Your Heart, New Study Finds
NEXT STORY

An Unhappy Marriage Can Literally Break Your Heart, New Study Finds

Advertisement

Related Articles

An Unhappy Marriage Can Literally Break Your Heart, New Study Finds

An Unhappy Marriage Can Literally Break Your Heart, New Study Finds

Those recovering from a heart attack may want to avoid being in an unhappy relationship, with a new study finding you are more likely to experience chest pain.
82-Year-Old Man in Seven-Year Battle Against Giant Rats Kills 18-inch Rodent.

82-Year-Old Man in Seven-Year Battle Against Giant Rats Kills 18-inch Rodent.

A pensioner in the UK has been in a war with rodents plaguing his garden for more than half a decade, and judging from the photo; he may have caught the king.
Hail Warning For Racegoers At The Melbourne Cup

Hail Warning For Racegoers At The Melbourne Cup

Thunderstorms and heavy rain have not stopped racegoers from converging on Flemington for the Melbourne Cup, with huge crowds flocking to the racecourse after a two-year hiatus.
Why Australians Are Hoarding Bank Notes More Than Ever

Why Australians Are Hoarding Bank Notes More Than Ever

Demand for banknotes is rising as more Australians keep cash on hand for "precautionary" reasons rather than in the bank.
Woman Dresses As Ali G To Work On Halloween, Only To Find Nobody Else Dresses Up

Woman Dresses As Ali G To Work On Halloween, Only To Find Nobody Else Dresses Up

Canadian expat Megan Beaudry showed up to a 'team meeting' at her Scottish workplace dressed as Ali G, only to find nobody else dressed up on Halloween.