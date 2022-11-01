TikTok Video Shows Why You Should Stop Biting Your Nails

Biting your nails can be considered a bad habit and one TikTok user has shown exactly why you should stop immediately.

The stomach-turning clip, re-shared by user @kurlyheadbriii, shows what a nail clipping can look like under a microscope.

After starting out seemingly normal, the clip ends with a shot of a tiny bug attached to the surface of the nail.

If that doesn’t stop you from biting your nails, we don’t know what will.

The now-viral video has been viewed more than seven million times, with thousands of nail biters taking to the comments to share their thoughts.

“Like that's gonna stop me,” one user proudly said.

“Extra protein,” joked another.

The American Academy of Dermatology Association says that biting your nails can increase the risk of infection both on your finger and in your mouth.

“Chronic nail biting can leave you vulnerable to infection as you pass harmful bacteria and viruses from your mouth to your fingers and from your nails to your face and mouth,” they wrote.