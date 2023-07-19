The Project

TikTok Users Are Stunned That People Don't Change Their Pyjamas Every Night

And more importantly, how infrequently is enough to make the internet mad at you?

Tiktoker Allison Delperdang took to the platform to pose the question to her followers, many of whom made it clear that if you don’t change them every single night, then you should burn them in the depths of hell. Or at least their outrage suggests what they desire.

“I’ve worn these, like, three nights in a row. So I need to know if, like, as adults, we’re still doing that, or should I be literally making dirty clothes every single night?" Allison asked her followers.

Comments came flooding in, of course. “No! When you sleep, you sweat. Why would I wear that again?" Said one.

Another who is definitely insane said, “Always fresh every night. Also, only use a towel once. Same with my kids."

Honestly, the internet. Unreal. Surely I’m not alone? I mean, you don’t need to know this, but I don’t wear pyjamas - but if I did, I’d change them monthly unless I soiled myself in them or spilled mayonnaise on them. Why am I soiling myself or eating mayonnaise in bed? That’s my business. I’m not on trial here.

What are your thoughts? How often do you change your pyjamas? It seems like to please the people of Tiktok; you’d need to have enough sets to rotate throughout the week or be washing clothes every day. Wait, I should probably be washing clothes every day anyway.

@allisondelperdang what are adults doing these days? Asking for a friend… #pajamas #laundry #sleep #sleepover #adulting #adult #DoritosTriangleTryout ♬ original sound - Allison Delperdang
