TikTok To Introduce 60-Minute Daily Limit For All Teenagers In New Wellbeing Features

Popular social media network TikTok will limit teenage users to 60 minutes of screen time per day as part of a new raft of well-being features.

In the coming weeks, any TikTok account that has an age registration under 18 will automatically have a one-hour limit. The setting will not be rolled out to all accounts.

"While there's no collectively-endorsed position on the 'right' amount of screen time or even the impact of screen time more broadly, we consulted the current academic research and experts from the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children's Hospital in choosing this limit," Cormac Keenan, the head of trust and safety for TikTok, said.

The setting is not a fixed setting and can be disabled, but teenagers who then spend more than 100 minutes a day on the app will then be asked to set another screen limit.

