TikTok Shares Australia’s Favourite Videos For 2022 And Some Will Pull At Your Heart Strings

The videos are chosen across nine categories, from funniest videos, most educational, foodie videos to breakout stars on the platform.

“2022 was a year like no other, and we are so proud of the Aussies on TikTok who have shared their talents, their laughs, and their life hacks with us all this year. Creators are at the heart of TikTok, and we’re so excited to be able to celebrate them in our Year on TikTok 2022 lists, wrapping up the moments that defined Australian culture this year. From businesses finding new ways to reach their audiences, to creators around the country connecting within their diverse and unique communities, it has been another unforgettable Year on TikTok,” said Lee Hunter, general manager, TikTok Australia and New Zealand.

So who made the list?

Some well-known Aussie stars were amongst the most popular creators, including Robert Irwin, Dr Karl and The Kid Laroi.

Some of the most popular videos included:

Aussies with an obsession for rare coins

Two Aussie brothers causing mischief

An Incredible Indigenous artist shows us how she creates her masterpieces

And this beautiful song by Dean Lewis about his father’s cancer diagnosis is sure to pull at your heart strings.

