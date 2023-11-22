The Project

TikTok Is Helping Fuel The Music Industry And We Want Our Music Sped Up

A new report has found that TikTok is profoundly affecting the music industry and how we stream music.

The research by Luminate, commissioned by TikTok, found the social media platform is having a positive influence on the music industry.

TikTok users are twice as likely to find and share new music on short-form video platforms, the study found.

TikTok is well-known for its ‘challenges’, that involve sharing their own videos with a featured song.

It will come as no surprise then that there is a correlation between TikTok engagement and the number of streams a song gets.

The study also found that almost all TikTok users use streaming platforms to listen to music, with most of those paying for the services.

‘Nightcore’ music is also taking over TikTok.

Nightcore music is songs that have been sped up, usually by about 35 per cent.

With over 11.2 billion views on the #spedupsongs hashtag and 12.9 billion of #speedupsongs, artists have taken to releasing their own songs at 45 RPM to get in with the trend.

Just Two Handfuls Of Walnuts Could Help Increase Men’s Fertility, Study Finds

Just Two Handfuls Of Walnuts Could Help Increase Men’s Fertility, Study Finds

An Australian study has found eating just two handfuls a day may improve men’s fertility.
Enrique Iglesias' Latest Performances Makes Fans Wonder If He's Actually Elmo

Enrique Iglesias, the King of Latin Pop, might be about to be dethroned, as videos emerge of bizarre stage antics and frankly embarrassing singing on his recent “Trilogy” tour, with fellow performers Ricky Martin and Pitbull.
Bear Destroys Car After Trapping Itself Inside

A bear has destroyed a car in Colorado, trapping itself inside after rummaging through a packet of peanut M&M’s.
New Zealand Woman Fined $3,300 For Bringing Chicken Sandwich Into Australia

A New Zealand grandmother has been charged over $3,000 for bringing a chicken sandwich into Australia.