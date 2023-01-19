TikTok Is Allegedly Ruining Beautiful Swimming Spots

But sometimes it can do bad things as well.

The Never Never River and The Promised Land are two bodies of water featured on TikTok as iconic places to visit in Australia.

TikTokers have posted heaps of videos of themselves jumping and swimming in the crisp blue waters and this, in turn, has made other people want to visit these gorgeous Aussie landmarks.

But according to the Bellingen local council, this has caused an increase in levels of fecal matter in the waters, most likely from dogs or even humans.

Testing the waters found concerning levels of poo, as Bellingen Shire Council Mayor Steve Allan told the ABC, “It has been an increasing concern”.

Unfortunately, the site is not considered a tourist area, so it does not have public toilets or even rubbish bins, so there is nowhere for people to dispose of their sneaky poops. Thus, poo in the water.

Hopefully, once the TikTokers learn about this, they can spread the word.

There will be ‘No River Poo’ challenges, and kids will embrace it, and a few weeks later, older generations will learn about it, and it’ll be featured on the Today show, and Richard ‘Dickie’ Wilkins will do an embarrassing dance, and it’ll all be fine.