TikTok Creators Visiting Nepal Have Been Banned From Sacred Sites For Being ‘Nuisances’

Nepal has banned TikTokers from sacred sites, considering them ‘nuisances’. With travellers wanting to capture every moment, and some content creators wanting to dance everywhere they go, the South Asian country has taken steps to stop them.

‘No TikTok’ signs have appeared outside religious sites to ban creators from using the site as their backdrops.

“Making TikTok by playing loud music creates a nuisance for pilgrims from all over the world who come to the birthplace of Gautama Buddha,” Sanuraj Shakya, a spokesperson for the Lumbini Development Trust, which manages the shrines in area, told Rest of World.

“We have banned TikTok-making in and around the sacred garden, where the main temples are located.”

Security is keeping a close eye out for TikTok creators to stop them from filming.

Manisha Adhikary, a Kathmandu local who has a large TikTok following said “As TikTok content creators, we need to understand that we don’t necessarily have to shoot our videos in famous religious places if doing so is restricted.

"It’s creativity that matters, not the place where you shoot your videos.”

Australian content creator and reality TV contestant Andrew Morrey, who won Mumbrella Influencer of the Year in 2017, told The Project “Getting content while you travel can be fun. You have access to many locations with a backdrop you usually wouldn’t, and this can provide some variety in your work.

“But when travelling, you need to respect local laws, local people and sacred sites. Content has its time and place. It’s important to be aware and respectful of your surroundings.”

