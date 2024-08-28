TikTok Creator Behind ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ Faces Trademark Legal Battle

Jools Lebron went viral on TikTok, explaining how she stays “very demure, very mindful, very cutesy” while being in a workplace, with the video garnering a whopping 47.9 million views.

An emotional Jools thanked the internet for all their support and explained how the trend has changed her life and allowed her to finance the rest of her transition.

Lebron took to TikTok in a now-deleted video, revealing that she “didn’t trademark fast enough.”

According to TMZ, a man in Washington State named Jefferson Bates filed to trademark “Very Demure… Very Mindful…”

“I wanted to do so much for my family and provide for my transition, and I just feel like I dropped the ball,” Lebron said.

Hive Social founder Raluca Pop noticed that Bates had not filed the trademark for the whole phrase and quickly filed an application for “Very Demure Very Cutesy” in California.

Pop updated her followers to let them know she had been communicating with Jools to get the process of transferring the trademark underway.

“I did this so that she could fund her transition and be able to do her merch deals [and] her Netflix deals,” she said.

“She’s the one who made it, so she should be the one to use it. It doesn’t matter that this asshole guy tried to trademark it first.”

“I spoke to another creator here, and she let me know that her husband works for this really big law firm. They would love to put Jools in touch with a trademark litigation attorney,” Pop said.

Now, Lebron shared another update stating that all the gears are in motion to get the trademark for her phrase.

“Divas, on the trademark front, I feel like I have to say something. We got it handled; now I’m gonna leave it at that!”

“We got it handled. Mama’s got a team now,” she said. “It’s getting handled. I appreciate you guys tagging me; I appreciate all the mentions. Keep an eye out!”