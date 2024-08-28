The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

TikTok Creator Behind ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ Faces Trademark Legal Battle

TikTok Creator Behind ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ Faces Trademark Legal Battle

The creator behind the viral catchphrase, ‘very demure, very mindful’, is set to face a legal battle over trademarking the phrase that made her an overnight sensation.

Jools Lebron went viral on TikTok, explaining how she stays “very demure, very mindful, very cutesy” while being in a workplace, with the video garnering a whopping 47.9 million views.

An emotional Jools thanked the internet for all their support and explained how the trend has changed her life and allowed her to finance the rest of her transition.

Lebron took to TikTok in a now-deleted video, revealing that she “didn’t trademark fast enough.”

According to TMZ, a man in Washington State named Jefferson Bates filed to trademark “Very Demure… Very Mindful…”

“I wanted to do so much for my family and provide for my transition, and I just feel like I dropped the ball,” Lebron said.

Hive Social founder Raluca Pop noticed that Bates had not filed the trademark for the whole phrase and quickly filed an application for “Very Demure Very Cutesy” in California.

@ralucasnotvibingrn PLEASE GET THIS TO @Jools Lebron I WANT TO GIVE HER THIS TRADEMARK😭😭 #verydemure #verydemureverycutesy #verydemuretrend #fyp #fypシ ♬ original sound - ralucasnotvibingrn

Pop updated her followers to let them know she had been communicating with Jools to get the process of transferring the trademark underway.

“I did this so that she could fund her transition and be able to do her merch deals [and] her Netflix deals,” she said.

“She’s the one who made it, so she should be the one to use it. It doesn’t matter that this asshole guy tried to trademark it first.”

“I spoke to another creator here, and she let me know that her husband works for this really big law firm. They would love to put Jools in touch with a trademark litigation attorney,” Pop said.

Now, Lebron shared another update stating that all the gears are in motion to get the trademark for her phrase.

“Divas, on the trademark front, I feel like I have to say something. We got it handled; now I’m gonna leave it at that!”

“We got it handled. Mama’s got a team now,” she said. “It’s getting handled. I appreciate you guys tagging me; I appreciate all the mentions. Keep an eye out!”

@joolieannie #fyp #demure ♬ original sound - Jools Lebron
MLB Player Becomes First To Play For Two Teams In One Game
NEXT STORY

MLB Player Becomes First To Play For Two Teams In One Game

Advertisement

Related Articles

MLB Player Becomes First To Play For Two Teams In One Game

MLB Player Becomes First To Play For Two Teams In One Game

Catcher Danny Jansen has made Major League Baseball history after a two-month delay of a match between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays meant he played for both teams in the same game.
Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 Jet Successfully Completes Second Test Flight

Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 Jet Successfully Completes Second Test Flight

Boom Supersonic successfully completed the second test flight of their XB-1 supersonic demonstrator aircraft as the company aims to create passenger planes that can cut international travel times in half.
Wild Weather Warnings For Victoria And Tasmania

Wild Weather Warnings For Victoria And Tasmania

Wild weather and wind are expected to persist for days in several states as authorities warn Victorians and Tasmanians to batten down and prepare for power outages.
Woolworths' Profit Down 93% Percent To $108 Million In 2023/2024

Woolworths' Profit Down 93% Percent To $108 Million In 2023/2024

Woolworths made just $108 million in profit in 2023/24, down 93.3 per cent from the $1.7 billion the year before, after $1.6 billion in writedowns hurt its bottom line.
New Koala Airline Says It's Ready To Take On The Domestic Market, But There's Not Much Evidence It's Real

New Koala Airline Says It's Ready To Take On The Domestic Market, But There's Not Much Evidence It's Real

A new competitor in the domestic aviation market has been revealed as the proposed 'Koala Airlines', but its sudden appearance might mean it's not real.