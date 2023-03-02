TikTok Cleaning Expert Warns Against Using Fabric Softener In Every Wash, And The Reason May Surprise You

Russell expanded on a video posted by Brightly explaining that fabric softener can make your clothing more flammable.

“That is why I do not recommend using fabric softener for applications which it wasn’t intended for, like spraying your upholstery to make it smell good, which people do”, she explained.

“I’m not a fan of fabric softener in general anyway. I’m not saying I never use it because I do. I use it very, very rarely.”

She goes on to list three reasons why she is not a fan of the product.

Overuse can make your clothes smell sour: “They come out and they smell of fabric softener. You put them away and you open the drawer and two days later it smells sour - that’s fabric softener." It can change the way your clothes feel: “It builds up on clothes and when you’ve got it your clothes feel floppy, heavy and greasy.” Using too much in every wash can make your clothes get dirtier quicker: “It smells funky and sour, and you can end up with weird patches on your clothes when you get them out of the machine.”

This was news to a lot of people, “As a religious user of fabric softener this is news to me!! Thanks for the info!”

“WAIT IS THAT WHY MY CLOTHES SMELLED LIKE THAT OMG I THOUGHT IT DIDN’T DRY PROPERLY”, one user exclaimed.

Another user explained why it makes your clothes feel different, “it’s cause fabric softener is basically coating your clothes in wax to make it feel slippery, which tricks the brain to think [it’s] soft.”