TikTok Chef Shows Us How To Use A Colander Correctly Because We’ve All Been Doing It Wrong

You would think to drain pasta water you would place the colander in the sink and then tip the contents of the pot into the colander, separating the carb-y goodness from the boiling water.

This is incorrect.

“How to use a colander the right way,” the caption read on the @cookingcards TikTok video that has over 3.1 million views.

The video shows the chef placing the colander on top of the boiled pasta like a lid. He then tips out all the water, leaving the pasta in the pot.

However, the internet was divided over this cooking hack.

“The other way is better,” one person jested.

“Nah I think I’ve been using it right.”

“NOOO! You’re using the colander WRONG,” another user wrote.

“As long as you get the water out and eat the sodding pasta who says what’s right and wrong?” another exclaimed.

“Wait, y’all don’t call them strainers?” one confused person wrote.

“Am I the only one who just uses the pan lid?” I like this thinking. Saves up on washing.