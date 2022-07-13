The Project

Tiger Woods Takes On Greg 'The Shark' Norman Over New Saudi Backed LIV Tour

Golf legend Tiger Woods has attacked Greg Norman and sided with the decision to uninvite Norman to the 150th British Open celebrations.

Norman is the CEO of the rebel Saudi Arabia-backed LIV tour, which is in direct competition with the traditional PGA tour.

"Greg has done some things that I don't think are in the best interests of the game," said Woods.

That's right: Tiger feels like Norman has betrayed the tour by stepping outside of their committed relationship and sneakily hooking up with another, more exciting partner. And we know that's not what Tiger is about.

Tiger is vehemently against the oil-rich tour and the rebels taking part in it.

"They've turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position," Tiger says. And as his ex-wife knows, you don't turn your back on Tiger in a position like this. Or he's liable to end up canoodling with a waitress in the Saudi Arabia branch of Hooters.

Part of Tiger's concern is that the rebel LIV tournaments are only 54 holes, and not the traditional 72 holes. Yes, Tiger's worry is that personally, there are not enough holes for his liking.

There is still hope for Tiger and company, though. Given the LIV tour is fronted by Greg Norman, there is still a good chance that it will take the lead over the PGA as the world's leading tour until choking spectacularly and fizzling away into a Sunday afternoon muck around.

And in a battle between a Tiger and a Great White Shark, there can only be one winner. But that depends heavily on where the battle takes place. Well, this one's on land and not in the ocean, so our money is on Woods.

