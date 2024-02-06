The Project

Ticketless Taylor Swift Fans Warned Not To Camp Outside Stadiums Due To Safety Concerns

A safety warning has been issued to Taylor Swift fans without tickets to her sold-out tour who are planning to gather outside her concerts.

Across the world, people have congregated outside stadiums to hear the US superstar's music in a phenomenon known as 'Taylor-gating'.

Swift is set to play three sold out shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from February 16 and 'Swifties' have been put on notice there will be no screens showing the concert or activations in the park surrounding the MCG

"We want to remind everyone of the use of the public space which includes no consumption of alcohol in Yarra Park and no marquees, tents, infrastructure installed or BBQs taking place," the Melbourne Cricket Club posted to X, formerly Twitter.

"This is really important to ensure the crowd can enter and exit the MCG safely and we can operate the accessibility parking area within Yarra Park."

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan said the city is expected to be packed on the weekend of her concerts and authorities were mindful of people gathering outside the MCG.

"Arrangements are being put in place to ensure that people who are going to the concert can move in and out of the MCG in a safe way," Ms Allan told reporters on Wednesday.

"But also, too, for those who may be around the venue to ensure that is being managed in an appropriately safe way."

It comes as police issued a warning over ticket scammers targeting fans by hacking social media profiles and using them to sell fakes to the victim's friends.

The ruse involves advertising Eras Tour tickets at cost price along with a story pretending to explain why they can no longer attend.

Victorian police say they're aware of at least 250 ticketing scams for the tour since it was announced last year.

The total amount lost is more than $260,000.

The force's Cybercrime Squad says more than 40 reports of the social media takeover scam have been reported since January 30.

Police say the ploy is designed to rush fans into transferring their money.

