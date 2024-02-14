Ticketek Ask Taylor Swift Fans To Check Their Account Before Heading To Eras Tour Following Sophisticated Hack

Ticketek is bracing for chaos at the MCG and Accor Stadium as it has been confirmed that thousands of tickets have been sold on the Ticketek Marketplace after users' accounts were hacked.

A spokesperson said that the platform is working 'around the clock' to respond to queries relating to ticket fraud.

"If customers believe that they've had stolen or misappropriated property, and the resale of their tickets was fraudulent, customers should immediately file a police report and contact Ticketek customer service so we can commence an investigation," the spokesperson said.