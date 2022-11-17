Ticket Sales For Taylor Swift's Tour Turns Into Chaos; Resale Prices Soar To $41,000

To access the pre-sale, Swifties could apply to a lottery and, if successful, sent a special code allowing them to buy tickets.

Despite this restricted demand, the pre-sale brought millions of people to the Ticketmaster website, causing periodic outages and long online wait times.

Some fans also complained on social media they did not receive their codes in time or that their codes did not work.

Ticketmaster, owned by Live Nation Entertainment, said the sale had prompted "unprecedented demand" that caused delays and that it worked quickly to resolve them.

The Eras Tour is Swift's first since 2018, and it is common for websites to encounter problems with hot shows or products such as collectable sneakers or video game consoles.

A new round of Swift ticket pre-sales for Capital One credit card holders proceeded on Wednesday with fewer complaints on social media.

Some fans said wait times stretched past three hours in online queues, and many left empty-handed when ticket allotments sold out.

On resale sites, some buyers were trying to cash in on the enthusiasm.

Asking prices on StubHub for an April show in Tampa, Florida, ranged from $US338 to $US28,350 apiece.

With AAP.