Thumbs-Up Emoji In Text Message Costs Canadian Farmer $92,000

Chris Achter, the owner of the farming company in Saskatchewan, sent a thumbs-up while replying to a photograph of a flax-buying contract sent to him by grainers in 2021.

Once the delivery arrived months later, the buyer, Kent Mickleborough from South West Terminal, never received the flax.

South West Terminal argued that the thumbs-up emoji implied the farmer's acceptance of the contractual terms.

Achter explained that he used the emoji only to show he had received the contract but had not agreed to it.

However, Mickleborough insisted the thumbs-up emoji was Achter accepting the contract, as he claimed the pair had previously done business over a text message.

Justice Timothy Keene said in his summary judgement, "I am satisfied on the balance of probabilities that Chris okayed or approved the contract just like he had done before, except this time he used a thumbs-up emoji".

He went on to explain, "This court readily acknowledges that an emoji is a non-traditional means to 'sign' a document, but nevertheless, under these circumstances, this was a valid way to convey the two purposes of a 'signature'.





