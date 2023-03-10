The Project

Three People In Japan Arrested Over 'Sushi Terrorism', Which Ground Conveyor Belt Restaurants To A Halt

Police in Japan have made three arrests over last month's sushi conveyor belt viral trend where patrons would perform unhygienic acts on communal items, such as licking soy sauce bottles.

The viral sushi terrorism prank took over Japan last month, with various sushi train customers filming themselves licking communal items in a conveyor belt restaurant.

After backlash over the viral trend, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday that three people had been arrested on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business.

It's been reported that police arrested a 21-year-old who is alleged to have licked a communal soy sauce bottle and a 19-year-old and 15-year-old for allegedly filming and helping share the viral 10-second clip showing the unhygienic act.

"We hope that the recent arrests will allow the public to recognise that actions which undermine our trust-based structure for our customers is a 'crime,'" Kura Sushi, one of the chains affected, said in a statement.

"Our company will continue to strive to further improve the system to prevent such nuisances so that customers can enjoy their meals safely and comfortably. We will continue to do our best to... grow the conveyor belt sushi culture that is dear to Japan globally."

According to the BBC, Kura Sushi has also developed an alert system, where some conveyor belts will be equipped with sensors and cameras.

If a person is caught returning a plate that has been tampered with, an alert will be sent to the chain's offices. The affected restaurant would also be informed, Kura Sushi said.

The company said the new sensors would also be able to identify the specific plate and seat number affected.

