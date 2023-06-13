Three Minutes Of Strenuous Exercise Can Increase Arousal In Men, New Research Finds

German researchers from the University of Siegen and the University of Trier looked into how exercise affects a man’s response to sexual stimuli.

The study published in Psychophysiology looked at 45 male university students who had no underlying illnesses or mental health conditions and were not excessive smokers or drug users.

The participants were asked to perform a grip strength test by holding on to the testing device as hard as possible, followed by a 10-minute rest period. The men were split into different groups that had to exert different amounts of pressure.

Researchers then recorded their stress, arousal and anxiety levels on a scale. The participants were then shown pictures of different scenarios including pictures of violence, sports activities, everyday social situations, sex and natural landscapes, while an eye-tracking device monitored their eye-blink reflex.

They also recorded skin conductance responses, which is how well the skin conducts electricity. According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, this electrodermal response means that the skin temporarily becomes a better conductor of electricity when there is external or internal stimuli that are physiologically arousing.

Researchers found that the men who were made to exert more energy during exercise had greater heart rate changes and an increase in skin conductance when they were shown the sexual stimuli compared to those who exerted less energy.

“Taken together, our findings provide strong evidence for enhancement of sexual processing by acute stress exposure in men and suggest differential involvement of parasympathetic mechanisms”, the study authors wrote.