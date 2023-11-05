Three Killed After Fire Surveillance Plane Crashes In Queensland

The aircraft was conducting line scans and travelling from Toowoomba to Mt Isa when it crashed near Cloncurry on Saturday afternoon.

Workers at a nearby Eloise Copper Mine at McKinlay raised alarm at about 2.30pm. A rescue helicopter crew spotted the wreckage and officers arrived on the scene at about 5pm, confirming all three on board had died.

The plane was operated by Victorian-based aerial firefighting company AGAIR, which has a fleet of fire bombers.

Their families have been notified but Queensland Police say it could be days before they are formally identified.

The investigationinto the crash is expected to take weeks.

With AAP.