Three Horses Rescued After Valentine's Day Gallop Through Sydney

Three frisky horses have been caught after going on a seven-kilometre gallop through Sydney's southern streets early on Valentine's Day.

The riderless horses were first spotted charging down the six-lane Rocky Point Road about 5:15am on Tuesday.

Stunned drivers called police and radio station hotlines to report the horses on the loose, with some forced to swerve to avoid an equine accident.

Michael phoned Sydney radio 2GB to report his surreal pre-dawn encounter.

"I just saw the weirdest thing driving to work just now .... three horses galloping down the Princes Highway," he said.

"I had to pinch myself. I thought it was a dream."

After horsing around the southern Sydney suburbs the trio galloped across Captain Cook Bridge and into Taren Point before police closed in.

Police cars shepherded the four-legged fugitives off the main road, where they were cornered in an industrial complex.

Armed with a bag of apples and a handful of bread, officers lured the horses into custody before indulging them with carrots and notifying their owner.

The wayward trio have since been safely returned to their paddock.

AAP with The Project.

