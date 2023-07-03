The Project

Three England Fans Suspended From Prestigious MCC After "Verbally Abusing" Australian Cricket Players

Cricket Australia has claimed spectators verbally abused and tried to trip players in the Lord's Pavilion in what was a heated day five of the second Ashes Test.

Cricket Australia has issued a "please explain" from the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) after players were abused and allegedly tripped by members inside the Lord's long room.

 The heated exchange came after a drama-filled day five of the second Ashes Test, where the Aussie players were constantly berated by fans after Australia's wicketkeeper Alex Carey controversially stumped English batter Jonny Bairstow.

As players returned to their rooms for lunch, video footage from inside the long room showed members berating Aussie players as they walked past, which prompted players Usman Khawaja and David Warner to stop and confront those in the room.

"Australian management has requested the MCC investigate several incidents involving spectators in the member's area during lunch on day five of the Lord's Test," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"It is alleged players and staff from the Australian team were verbally abused, with some being physically contacted, as they made their way to lunch through the member's area."

The MCC has since released a statement explaining three members have been suspended indefinitely during an internal investigation.

"They will not be permitted back to Lord's whilst the investigation takes place," the MCC said in a statement.

"We maintain that the behaviour of a small number of members was completely unacceptable, and whilst there was no suggestion by [Australia captain] Pat Cummins in the post-match press conference that there was any physical altercation, it remains wholly unacceptable to behave in such a way, which goes against the values of the club.

"MCC condemns the behaviour witnessed, and once again, we reiterate our apology to Cricket Australia."

