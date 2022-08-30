The Project

Three Dead In Queensland Plane Crash Identified As Prominent Businessman, His Son And Pilot

Investigators are combing the wreckage of a light plane crash in dense bushland west of Brisbane, as police work to recover the bodies of three people killed.

The aircraft crashed near Fernvale en route to Archerfield Airport, in southern Brisbane, from Dalby on the Darling Downs, on Monday.

Media reports have named the three people killed as prominent Queensland agribusinessman Tom Strachan, 49, his 20-year-old son Noah and experienced pilot Gary Liehm, 63.

People have posted tributes to the trio and condolences to their families and friends on social media.

Police have not confirmed the identities.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has sent a team to the crash site.

Experts will comb the wreckage to help investigators from the police Forensic Crash Unit figure out what caused the crash.

Queensland police inspector Mick Thiesfield said the primary focus was the safe retrieval of the bodies.

"Then ensuring the scene security so we can get an accurate picture of what happened with the assistance of the (ATSB)," he told reporters on Tuesday.

Police expect to be on scene until at least Wednesday.

The Cessna took off from Dalby at 9am and was due to land at Archerfield at 10am. A search found the plane about 2.50pm in dense bushland.

The three occupants were pronounced dead on site.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the aircraft travelling through the Fernvale or Lowood area after 9am, or heard a plane flying low, to come forward.

Get ready to add another milk to your office coffee order, synthetic milk is about to join the scene.
