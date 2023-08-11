The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Three Crocodiles Found Under Pavement In India

Three Crocodiles Found Under Pavement In India

Holy croc-a-mole, cop this for a unique wildlife find…

When residents in India heard a strange noise coming from a crack in a footpath, a group of men investigated.

They unexpectedly discovered three crocodiles underneath the pavement.

Three! Crocodiles! Underground! I mean, they’re no Ninja Turtles, but it’s still a very unusual find.

It raises so many questions… How did this happen?  How long have they been down there? How will we ever walk past cracked pavement without being terrified again?

A clip of the incident was posted on Instagram by @mksinfo.official and has more than 930,000 views.

In the footage, you can see a man wearing boots, and using a tool to clamp the crocs head, as it tosses its body back and forth. Another man is using a noose-like tool to try and subdue it.

Meanwhile, a second croc slithers right out and runs towards the cameraman. Bystanders look on, laughing in shock at the appearance of the hidden crocodile.

The reptiles broke through, looking pretty desperate for a way out, but the third croc remained still, buried under the cement, only its back could be seen.

It was truly a terrifying find and even more reason to pop headphones in when you go for a stroll.

Sacha Baron Cohen Is Reviving His Controversial Ali G Alter-Ego
NEXT STORY

Sacha Baron Cohen Is Reviving His Controversial Ali G Alter-Ego

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Sacha Baron Cohen Is Reviving His Controversial Ali G Alter-Ego

    Sacha Baron Cohen Is Reviving His Controversial Ali G Alter-Ego

    Sacha Baron Cohen is reviving his controversial character, Ali G, in a new stand-up tour.
    Swifties Are Swarming To Spotlight To Stock Up On Craft Supplies To Create A Must-Have Accessory For Taylor Swift's Tour

    Swifties Are Swarming To Spotlight To Stock Up On Craft Supplies To Create A Must-Have Accessory For Taylor Swift's Tour

    Taylor Swift caused a commotion when she announced her Australian Eras Tour, but now Swifties are rushing to Spotlight in order to stock up on craft supplies to make friendship bracelets so they can trade them with others.
    E-Scooters Will Now Shout At Riders

    E-Scooters Will Now Shout At Riders

    It’s weird how quickly E-scooters are just suddenly everywhere.
    Barrister Urges All Pregnant Woman To Not Give Children Their Father’s Surname

    Barrister Urges All Pregnant Woman To Not Give Children Their Father’s Surname

    A British barrister has sparked a debate online by encouraging all pregnant women to not give their child their father’s surname.
    Queensland Police Fail To Identify Cause Of Russell Island House Fire

    Queensland Police Fail To Identify Cause Of Russell Island House Fire

    Queensland Police have confirmed they have not been able to identify the cause of a house fire on Russell Island that claimed the lives of five boys and their father.