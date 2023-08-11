Three Crocodiles Found Under Pavement In India

When residents in India heard a strange noise coming from a crack in a footpath, a group of men investigated.

They unexpectedly discovered three crocodiles underneath the pavement.

Three! Crocodiles! Underground! I mean, they’re no Ninja Turtles, but it’s still a very unusual find.

It raises so many questions… How did this happen? How long have they been down there? How will we ever walk past cracked pavement without being terrified again?

A clip of the incident was posted on Instagram by @mksinfo.official and has more than 930,000 views.

In the footage, you can see a man wearing boots, and using a tool to clamp the crocs head, as it tosses its body back and forth. Another man is using a noose-like tool to try and subdue it.

Meanwhile, a second croc slithers right out and runs towards the cameraman. Bystanders look on, laughing in shock at the appearance of the hidden crocodile.

The reptiles broke through, looking pretty desperate for a way out, but the third croc remained still, buried under the cement, only its back could be seen.

It was truly a terrifying find and even more reason to pop headphones in when you go for a stroll.