'Threads' Users Are Finding Out How Much Data It's Collecting, And They Are Shocked

Another social media platform has hit the market, and boy, oh boy, has it hit it hard!

Welcome to Thread - the social media that’s like Instagram but with words and no pictures. So Twitter. It’s basically Twitter, you guys.

The similarities between Threads and other social media platforms don’t end with the delivery of it - it has the same data tracking tendencies all the other ones have as well.

Apologies if you were hoping this was going to be the first platform that didn’t track your every movement; it absolutely isn’t.

If you’re a stickler for fine print, you’ll have already read Thread’s App Privacy section, which has an exorbitant list of the ways in which it is collecting your data.

And the data they have amassed so far has been huge. Within seven hours of launching on Thursday, over 30 million users signed up, giving Thread the green light to their data.

The data they collect ranges from your personal medical status to your purchase history and your browsing history (cringe).

These platforms collect this data for capitalistic reasons - the more they know about you, the more they can tailor ads to you. If you’ve searched for wedding dresses recently, ads relating to weddings will fill your sidebars like uninvited guests.

None of this should come as a surprise to anyone - these free apps need to make money for these billionaires somehow.

So Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads - however you want to dress up this form of human ‘connection’ - at the end of the day, they’re all the same data-collecting machines, but some have pictures, and others don’t.

Robodebt Royal Commission Report Slams Former Government Leaders For "Incompetence And Cowardice"

The Robodebt Royal Commission Report has recommended civil and criminal prosecutions after it found dishonesty and collusion were at the heart of the scheme.
