Thousands Take Part In Spanish Town's Annual Battle Of Wine

More than 40,000 litres of wine were thrown by the 'combatants' of the unique contest, who gathered early on Saturday near the San Felices Hermitage in Haro despite forecasts of rain.

Wine was fired from all kinds of "weapons", from water pistols and devices to buckets and containers.

The event has been a Festival of National Tourist Interest since 2011, with people from across Spain and international tourists attending.

The festival has its roots in the region's religious history. When local saint Felices de Bilibio died in the 6th century, people began making pilgrimages into the cliffs to honour him.

A hermitage was erected, and soon celebrants were "baptising" each other in wine to celebrate the event. The modern iteration of the tradition began in 1965, when the pilgrimage was dubbed a "wine battle" and residents of Haro started drenching each other in booze for the sheer joy of it.

Though the battle started as a local tradition, tourists flock to Haro on June 29, willing to endure epic hangovers for the chance to participate in the wine-soaked revelry.

For visitors such as Alberto, the wine battle "is the best day of the year", and the best way to enjoy the festival is "to do it among friends, with the family and with a great lunch".

Many visit Haro to enjoy the Battle of the Wine before heading to Pamplona for the famous San Fermin festival, including the running of the bulls on July 6.

Despite the crowds on Saturday, no serious incidents were reported.

