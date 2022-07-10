Thousands Swarm Sri Lankan President & Prime Minister's Residences In Mass Protest

Thousands protested President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's compound in Colombo, breaking through its fortified security.

Footage showed people in a jubilant mood taking a dip in the garden pool of the residence.

Some lay on beds; others made tea and drank and made "statements" from the conference room that Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe must immediately quit.

But later in the day, protestors moved to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence and set it on fire.

While Mr Rajapaksa had left his official residence on Friday due to security concerns over the planned action, it was not immediately clear if Mr Wickremesinghe was still there when the fire was lit.

Mr Wickremesinghe had hours before confirmed he would resign when a new government was formed when the incursion happened. Rajapaksa later said he, too, would resign from office after the official handover of government on Wednesday.

The swarming of both properties came after tens of thousands of people rallied in the capital city to vent their fury over the nation's economic and political crisis.

Many protesters accused Wickremesinghe of trying to save Rajapaksa when he came under pressure to resign. Every other member of his powerful political dynasty quit the cabinet.

