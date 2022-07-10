The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Thousands Swarm Sri Lankan President & Prime Minister's Residences In Mass Protest

Thousands Swarm Sri Lankan President & Prime Minister's Residences In Mass Protest

Sri Lanka's President and Prime Minister have both resigned after protesters stormed their residences on Saturday.

Thousands protested President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's compound in Colombo, breaking through its fortified security.

Footage showed people in a jubilant mood taking a dip in the garden pool of the residence.

Some lay on beds; others made tea and drank and made "statements" from the conference room that Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe must immediately quit.

But later in the day, protestors moved to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence and set it on fire.

While Mr Rajapaksa had left his official residence on Friday due to security concerns over the planned action, it was not immediately clear if Mr Wickremesinghe was still there when the fire was lit.

Mr Wickremesinghe had hours before confirmed he would resign when a new government was formed when the incursion happened. Rajapaksa later said he, too, would resign from office after the official handover of government on Wednesday.

The swarming of both properties came after tens of thousands of people rallied in the capital city to vent their fury over the nation's economic and political crisis.  

Many protesters accused Wickremesinghe of trying to save Rajapaksa when he came under pressure to resign. Every other member of his powerful political dynasty quit the cabinet.

With AAP.

Millions In Canada Left Without Internet and Mobile Services After Outage Caused By Maintenance
NEXT STORY

Millions In Canada Left Without Internet and Mobile Services After Outage Caused By Maintenance

Advertisement

Related Articles

Millions In Canada Left Without Internet and Mobile Services After Outage Caused By Maintenance

Millions In Canada Left Without Internet and Mobile Services After Outage Caused By Maintenance

An outage from one of Canada’s largest mobile and internet providers has left millions without access to transport, banking, emergency services and the internet.
UK Singer, Will Young, Performs In His Underwear As Heatwave Gets The Better Of Him

UK Singer, Will Young, Performs In His Underwear As Heatwave Gets The Better Of Him

UK singer, Will Young, has felt the brunt of the country’s heatwave while performing at the ‘Kew the music’ festival.
Miles Teller’s Grandmother Thinks He’d Make a Great James Bond

Miles Teller’s Grandmother Thinks He’d Make a Great James Bond

Miles Teller is getting a lot of attention at the moment thanks to his little shirtless shimmy in Top Gun and now because of his grandmother.
Shortage Of Hummus Could Happen Soon As Chickpea World Exports Are Decimated

Shortage Of Hummus Could Happen Soon As Chickpea World Exports Are Decimated

A hummus shortage may be on the way due to the war in Ukraine and rising chickpea prices.
Paul Rudd Sends Touching Letter To Bullied School Boy

Paul Rudd Sends Touching Letter To Bullied School Boy

A 12-year-old boy who signed his own school yearbook because the pages were blank has received a kind letter from actor Paul Rudd.