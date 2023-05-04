The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Thousands Of Troops Travel By Public Transport To The King's Coronation

Thousands Of Troops Travel By Public Transport To The King's Coronation

Last night, commuters at London Waterloo Station got a surprise when 6,000 soldiers showed up to jump on the tube.

The soldiers arrived on trains from stations such as Aldershot and were preparing for an overnight Coronation rehearsal.

It turns out even the Royals can be affected by the cost of living crisis – before this, they may have provided 6,000 horses for the soldiers to arrive on.

The scenes were described by observers as "genuinely extraordinary," with one individual comparing them to Helen McKie's famous "Waterloo Station War and Peace" paintings from 1948.

Commuters were stoked by the unexpected surprise, with one individual stating that "it's not every day you see this" at Britain's busiest station.

Members of the Coldstream Guards also joined in on the fun, posting pictures on Instagram and Twitter.

I wonder what the captions read. I'm guessing it was something like, "we out here and we stan the King".

Railway historian Tim Dunn expressed his amazement at the scenes, noting that the 6,000 armed forces staff arriving for the Coronation rehearsal was something that hadn't been seen in a generation.

He also highlighted the importance of railway history, stating that "those twin strips of steel still guide the events of now."

"Lots of action yesterday regards security at Ash Vale and Aldershot, so had a slight suspicion something military-related was happening," train driver Mark Devonshire said.

"Not many people would have known, and for a good reason too, crew would have been asked and kept quiet so well done and an amazing scene."

The Coronation rehearsals took place in Central London in the early hours of the morning, giving the public a sneak peek at the event.

Mum Left Furious After Teacher Leaves "Passive-Aggressive" Note On Son's Pringle Can
NEXT STORY

Mum Left Furious After Teacher Leaves "Passive-Aggressive" Note On Son's Pringle Can

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mum Left Furious After Teacher Leaves "Passive-Aggressive" Note On Son's Pringle Can

Mum Left Furious After Teacher Leaves "Passive-Aggressive" Note On Son's Pringle Can

A mum has been left fuming, claiming her 3-year-old son was "snack shamed" after returning home from school with a note suggesting she make healthier choices for her child.
Chance The Rapper Wants To Collaborate With Peppa Pig So He Can Impress His Daughters

Chance The Rapper Wants To Collaborate With Peppa Pig So He Can Impress His Daughters

During an interview with Seth Meyers on “Late Night With Seth Meyers”, Chance the Rapper admitted that he wanted to collaborate with Peppa Pig so he could impress his two young daughters.
Expert Claims Nose Breathing Makes You Prettier, So We Better All Learn How To Breathe Again

Expert Claims Nose Breathing Makes You Prettier, So We Better All Learn How To Breathe Again

I guess it's better than breathing through your ears.
Cat Burglar Steals Hundreds Of Dollars Worth Of Goods From Neighbours

Cat Burglar Steals Hundreds Of Dollars Worth Of Goods From Neighbours

A naughty British cat has been stealing clothing and food from his neighbours.
‘Twister’ Sequel ‘Twisters’ Set To Be Released In 2024

‘Twister’ Sequel ‘Twisters’ Set To Be Released In 2024

It’s been 25 years since ‘Twister’ took moviegoers’ breaths away, and now, get ready for it to be taken away again because its sequel, ‘Twisters’, finally has a release date.