Thousands Of Troops Travel By Public Transport To The King's Coronation

The soldiers arrived on trains from stations such as Aldershot and were preparing for an overnight Coronation rehearsal.

It turns out even the Royals can be affected by the cost of living crisis – before this, they may have provided 6,000 horses for the soldiers to arrive on.

The scenes were described by observers as "genuinely extraordinary," with one individual comparing them to Helen McKie's famous "Waterloo Station War and Peace" paintings from 1948.

Commuters were stoked by the unexpected surprise, with one individual stating that "it's not every day you see this" at Britain's busiest station.

Members of the Coldstream Guards also joined in on the fun, posting pictures on Instagram and Twitter.

I wonder what the captions read. I'm guessing it was something like, "we out here and we stan the King".

Railway historian Tim Dunn expressed his amazement at the scenes, noting that the 6,000 armed forces staff arriving for the Coronation rehearsal was something that hadn't been seen in a generation.

He also highlighted the importance of railway history, stating that "those twin strips of steel still guide the events of now."

"Lots of action yesterday regards security at Ash Vale and Aldershot, so had a slight suspicion something military-related was happening," train driver Mark Devonshire said.

"Not many people would have known, and for a good reason too, crew would have been asked and kept quiet so well done and an amazing scene."

The Coronation rehearsals took place in Central London in the early hours of the morning, giving the public a sneak peek at the event.