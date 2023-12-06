The Project

Thousands Of Telstra Customers To Get Big Refunds Due To Decade Long Billing Error

Telstra is paying the price after being caught overcharging customers for the third time since 2020.

The telco giant will refund $21 million to consumers charged for inactive internet services across an 11-year period, at an average of about $2600 a customer.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) also stung Telstra with a $3 million fine for breaching customer billing accuracy rules and breaking its direction to comply with its code after a similar issue in 2020.

The authority says most of the 6532 customers overcharged between 2012 and 2023 were small businesses.

Its boss Nerida O'Loughlin was scathing in her assessment of Telstra's conduct, saying her organisation had "lost patience" after the third recent breach.

In 2020, Telstra was caught overcharging customers almost $2.5 million across 12 years, before overcharging another $1.7 million in 2022.

"Telstra has a history of incorrectly billing customers, and it's just not good enough," Ms O'Loughlin said in a statement.

In a statement said;

''Getting something as important as billing wrong isn’t acceptable, and this is clearly not the experience we want to be providing our customers.

These ADSL billing errors occurred because we didn’t follow the proper deactivation process, including when some customers migrated to the NBN, which resulted in some customers being charged for inactive services.

We’ve reached out to our customers to explain what went wrong and what we’re doing to fix it, including refunding them for the incorrect charges with interest.''

