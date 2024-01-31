The Project

Thousands Of Sheep And Cattle Stuck On Ship Off WA As Heatwave Rages

Thousands of sheep and cattle from WA farms stranded on a ship floating off Fremantle, as Perth swelters through a heatwave.

The MV Bahijah had been bound for Jordan before it was ordered by the government to turn back 11 days ago due to security concerns in the conflict-ridden Red Sea. 

But when it returned, biosecurity concerns meant there was nowhere for the livestock to go.

Calls have been growing for the government to let the sheep off the ship.

But the live export industry wants the ship restocked and sent back, through a longer and safer route, a 33-day voyage around South Africa.

Last year, the federal government pledged to halt the live sheep export trade. 

But a date for the phase-out is yet to be set. 

In the meantime, the fate of the animals hangs in the balance, as authorities scramble to figure out what to do next.

Dr Suzanne Fowler is the RSPCA’s Chief Science Officer, and she told The Project despite an industry vet on board saying there are no signs of significant welfare concerns, there is still cause for concern. 

“Just because there's no significant illness or overt signs of animals dying on the ship, doesn't mean that their welfare isn't compromised,” Dr Fowler said. 

“The evidence is really clear and the science is really obvious that these animals will be suffering after 26 days at sea for a number of reasons,” she continued, adding “not the least of which is the fatigue and stress that these animal are experiencing is going to put them at greater risk of disease in the coming days.”

