Thousands Of Santas Descend On New York City For Annual Pub Crawl

Launched in the Big Apple more than two decades ago, the annual SantaCon Yuletide tradition has spread to other cities in the United States and beyond.

"The NYC SantaCon is a charitable, non-commercial, non-political, nonsensical Santa Claus Convention that happens once a year to spread absurdist hoy," the event organisers say on their website.

Santas gathered in front of the organisation's red party bus on Broadway at 10am on Saturday, before heading for the 64 participating bars in midtown Manhattan.

Hoping to avert problems, NYC SantaCon urges revellers to follow the Santa Code, which includes guidelines such as "Santa respects the city: Santa doesn't piss on the streets, start fights, block streets, climb on cars, or deface property".

Along with exhortations to pick up after themselves, the Code insists that "Santa's nice to kids: He makes them laugh, not cry."

Near the party bus, New York Police Department officers were checking the IDs of several Santas to make sure they were of legal drinking age, 21.

Jason, attending his sixth SantaCon, said he was attracted by the event's "holiday spirit".

"Normally, people are really friendly, like a big happy family," he says, while acknowledging that things sometimes "get out of hand".

Invoking the Santa Code, he added: "If you do things right you're going to have fun, if you do things wrong, you're going to jail."

