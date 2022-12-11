The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Thousands Of Santas Descend On New York City For Annual Pub Crawl

Thousands Of Santas Descend On New York City For Annual Pub Crawl

Thousands of people in Santa Claus costumes have thronged the streets of New York City for an annual pub crawl, with police checking if there are being naughty or nice.

Launched in the Big Apple more than two decades ago, the annual SantaCon Yuletide tradition has spread to other cities in the United States and beyond.

"The NYC SantaCon is a charitable, non-commercial, non-political, nonsensical Santa Claus Convention that happens once a year to spread absurdist hoy," the event organisers say on their website.

Santas gathered in front of the organisation's red party bus on Broadway at 10am on Saturday, before heading for the 64 participating bars in midtown Manhattan.

Hoping to avert problems, NYC SantaCon urges revellers to follow the Santa Code, which includes guidelines such as "Santa respects the city: Santa doesn't piss on the streets, start fights, block streets, climb on cars, or deface property".

Along with exhortations to pick up after themselves, the Code insists that "Santa's nice to kids: He makes them laugh, not cry."

Near the party bus, New York Police Department officers were checking the IDs of several Santas to make sure they were of legal drinking age, 21.

Jason, attending his sixth SantaCon, said he was attracted by the event's "holiday spirit".

"Normally, people are really friendly, like a big happy family," he says, while acknowledging that things sometimes "get out of hand".

Invoking the Santa Code, he added: "If you do things right you're going to have fun, if you do things wrong, you're going to jail."

AAP with The Project.

Statement From Tend-2
NEXT STORY

Statement From Tend-2

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Statement From Tend-2

    Statement From Tend-2

    Statement From Tend-2
    France Announces Free Condoms For 18 To 25 Year Olds

    France Announces Free Condoms For 18 To 25 Year Olds

    French president, Emmanuel Macron has announced that from January, young people in France will be given free dingers.
    An Album of Frog Sounds Has Hit The ARIA Charts And Is On Track To Beat Taylor Swift

    An Album of Frog Sounds Has Hit The ARIA Charts And Is On Track To Beat Taylor Swift

    Watch out, Taylor Swift! The Frog army is coming for you!
    Chris Bowen Dismisses Power Company Concerns Over Government's Plan To Cap Gas And Coal Prices

    Chris Bowen Dismisses Power Company Concerns Over Government's Plan To Cap Gas And Coal Prices

    Energy Minister Chris Bowen has dismissed criticism from power companies following government plans to cap the price of gas and coal.
    Twitter Relaunches Paid Subscriber Service, But Apple Users Will Be Charged More

    Twitter Relaunches Paid Subscriber Service, But Apple Users Will Be Charged More

    Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.