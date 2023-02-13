Thousands Of Rowdy Fans Swarm the Streets of Sydney To See KSI And Logan Paul

Thousands of teenagers flocked to the streets outside of The Today Show in Sydney to meet YouTube sensations KSI and Logan Paul, some even camping overnight to catch a glimpse of the stars.

Paul and KSI made their first public appearance in Australia to remote the launch of their energy drink ‘Prime’ in the country.

Fans were informed the social media stars would make an appearance on the ground level of Nine’s Sydney office to meet fans and give away free samples of the energy drink.

Fans were overcome with excitement and began pushing and shoving their way to the front to get their hands on a bottle of Prime.

Instead, Paul and KSI made their appearance on a balcony above the street, throwing bottles of Prime into the already rowdy crowd.

“We love you guys so much thanks for showing up,” Paul yelled from the balcony.

Speaking later to Today, Paul said the turnout of fans was "on a different level".

"Oh my gosh, bro, it was like GTA," he said.

"As soon as we got to the airport we had four cars chasing us.

"It was outrageous. They were trying to cut us off."

The excitement for the social media stars’ Aussie tour has been so profound that last week a planned meet-and-greet at a Perth Woolworths had to be cancelled due to safety concerns.