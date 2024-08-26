The Project

Thousands Of Redheads Gather To Show Off Their Luscious Locks

Natural redheads from across the globe have gathered in the southern Dutch town of Tilburg for the annual Redhead Days festival to celebrate their hair colour.

The festival was founded by Bart Rouwenhorst in 2005, who, believe it or not, is a blonde.

Rouwenhorst is an amateur painter who, after being drawn to the aesthetic qualities of redheads, made a call out for 15 redheaded models to use as muses for his paintings.

He was surprised when he was inundated with responses from 150 eager ginger models.

Following the keen interest in his celebration of redheads, Rouwenhurt decided to make an annual event of it.

Redhead Day is a three-day event that is all about "connection, pride and recognition" for those with amber locks.

Redheads make up just 1% to 2% of the world's population, and according to organisers, more than 10,000 people from over half a dozen countries attended the three-day festival this year.

US Man Sues Employer For Discrimination Over Public Urination Firing

A former Lenovo salesman with 'a serious bladder condition' is seeking US$1.5 million from the company after being fired for publicly urinating in a hotel lobby whilst on a work trip.
Senior British officials have confirmed that a press release and graphics are drafted "ready for the sad day [Larry the cat] goes".
Lily Allen has released a statement defending her decision to return her new puppy to a shelter.
Drew Barrymore has acknowledged that she might need to give guests on her talk show a bit more personal space, saying that she will do her best to practice social distancing.
The Foo Fighters have hit out at Donald Trump for using one of the band's songs at a rally.