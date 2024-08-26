Thousands Of Redheads Gather To Show Off Their Luscious Locks

The festival was founded by Bart Rouwenhorst in 2005, who, believe it or not, is a blonde.

Rouwenhorst is an amateur painter who, after being drawn to the aesthetic qualities of redheads, made a call out for 15 redheaded models to use as muses for his paintings.

He was surprised when he was inundated with responses from 150 eager ginger models.

Following the keen interest in his celebration of redheads, Rouwenhurt decided to make an annual event of it.

Redhead Day is a three-day event that is all about "connection, pride and recognition" for those with amber locks.

Redheads make up just 1% to 2% of the world's population, and according to organisers, more than 10,000 people from over half a dozen countries attended the three-day festival this year.