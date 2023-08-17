Thousands Of Protestors March Outside National Labor Conference In Brisbane

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke of Labor’s achievements since coming back into government.

“We have delivered the first budget surplus in 15 years,” Albanese said.

The PM also addressed the cost-of-living crisis and he talked up The Voice.

Outside the Convention Centre, protest groups were not joking around.

The Construction Forestry Maritime Mining Energy Union (CFMEU) is also calling on the government to implement a super profits tax on banks and other big corporations to fund social housing.

Albanese remained positive about Wednesday’s National Cabinet result.

“Strengthening the national housing accord to help build an additional 1.2 million homes before the end of the decade,” said Albanese.

However, Peter Dutton was not so complimentary about the proceedings.

“It seems to be that this is a figure the PM has plucked out of the air. Increasing it to 1.2 million might sound good, but the PM never delivers,” said Dutton.