Thousands Of Parents Join Group Calling For A Ban On Children Owning Smartphones

Created by friends Clare Fernyhough and Daisy Greenwell, the group, 'Smartphone Free Childhood', emerged from their shared apprehensions about the increasing trend of children receiving smartphones at a young age.

"I’ve got a seven- and nine-year-old. Daisy’s got kids of a similar age and we were both feeling really horrified and worried and just didn’t want them to have smartphones at 11, which seems to be the norm now," Fernyhough told The Guardian.

Their initiative, initially conceived as a small support group, quickly garnered widespread attention.

Within 24 hours of Greenwell promoting the group on Instagram, it reached its 1,000-member limit, prompting the duo to encourage the formation of local groups to meet the demand. The overall community now boasts around 4,500 members, indicating a groundswell of support for their cause.

The Smartphone Free Childhood movement has gained momentum amidst alarming statistics revealing that 91% of UK kids own a smartphone by the age of 11. Fernyhough stressed the importance of challenging the prevailing norm, envisioning a collective effort among parents to delay access to these powerful devices, which would hopefully reduce peer pressure on children.

Fernyhough emphasised the dangers smartphones pose to children by potentially leaving them vulnerable to a 'world that they are not ready for' through exposure to pornography as well as content on self-harm and suicide.

She further noted, “They don’t need a smartphone at that age. A brick phone can do everything that they need.”