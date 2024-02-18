The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Thousands Of Parents Join Group Calling For A Ban On Children Owning Smartphones

Thousands Of Parents Join Group Calling For A Ban On Children Owning Smartphones

A growing concern among parents regarding online safety and the impact of social media on children's mental health has led to the formation of a movement aimed at delaying smartphone ownership for young children.

Created by friends Clare Fernyhough and Daisy Greenwell, the group, 'Smartphone Free Childhood', emerged from their shared apprehensions about the increasing trend of children receiving smartphones at a young age. 

 

"I’ve got a seven- and nine-year-old. Daisy’s got kids of a similar age and we were both feeling really horrified and worried and just didn’t want them to have smartphones at 11, which seems to be the norm now," Fernyhough told The Guardian.

 

Their initiative, initially conceived as a small support group, quickly garnered widespread attention. 

Within 24 hours of Greenwell promoting the group on Instagram, it reached its 1,000-member limit, prompting the duo to encourage the formation of local groups to meet the demand. The overall community now boasts around 4,500 members, indicating a groundswell of support for their cause.

 

The Smartphone Free Childhood movement has gained momentum amidst alarming statistics revealing that 91% of UK kids own a smartphone by the age of 11. Fernyhough stressed the importance of challenging the prevailing norm, envisioning a collective effort among parents to delay access to these powerful devices, which would hopefully reduce peer pressure on children.

 

Fernyhough emphasised the dangers smartphones pose to children by potentially leaving them vulnerable to a 'world that they are not ready for' through exposure to pornography as well as content on self-harm and suicide. 

She further noted, “They don’t need a smartphone at that age. A brick phone can do everything that they need.”

Government Under Fire After Asylum Seekers Found In Remote WA
NEXT STORY

Government Under Fire After Asylum Seekers Found In Remote WA

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Government Under Fire After Asylum Seekers Found In Remote WA

    Government Under Fire After Asylum Seekers Found In Remote WA

    The government is under fire after more than 40 asylum seekers arrived in remote Western Australia.
    The Kremlin Refuses To Hand Over Body Of Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny After His Sudden Death

    The Kremlin Refuses To Hand Over Body Of Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny After His Sudden Death

    In the Arctic Circle, Alexei Navalny's mother searches for the body of her son.
    Flight Attendant Shares Why You Should Never Take Your Shoes Off Whilst On A Plane

    Flight Attendant Shares Why You Should Never Take Your Shoes Off Whilst On A Plane

    A flight attendant has revealed the foul reason you should never go barefoot on an aeroplane.
    Women Are More Likely To Experience Social Media Friendship Jealousy Than Men

    Women Are More Likely To Experience Social Media Friendship Jealousy Than Men

    Research from Evolutionary Psychology suggests that while we may love and adore our friends, the way we consume what they do online can lead to jealousy and resentment.
    McDonald’s Fans Shocked To Get Rare Golden Nugget Toy

    McDonald’s Fans Shocked To Get Rare Golden Nugget Toy

    McDonald’s released Happy Meals for grown-ups that come with a McNugget Buddy, but diners have been discovering a rare Golden Legend buddy.