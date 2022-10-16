Thousands Of Paddington Bears Left At Queen's Memorial Will Be Donated To Charity

Buckingham Palace confirmed more than a thousand cuddly Paddington Bear toys were left in memory of the late monarch.

To ensure no waste, the Palace will be donating the bears to charity.

The toys were left at royal residences, such as the Palace and Windsor Castle, after her death in September.

Buckingham Palace states the bears have been professionally cleaned and will be delivered to the children's charity Barnardos.

An image of the Queen Consort and the bears has been released to mark the donation.