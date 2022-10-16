The Project

Thousands Of Paddington Bears Left At Queen's Memorial Will Be Donated To Charity

Many mourners paid their respects by placing Paddington Bear toys - affectionately known as one of the monarch's favourite characters - around the gates of Buckingham Palace. Now, it is confirmed the toys will be donated.

Buckingham Palace confirmed more than a thousand cuddly Paddington Bear toys were left in memory of the late monarch. 

 

To ensure no waste, the Palace will be donating the bears to charity. 

 

The toys were left at royal residences, such as the Palace and Windsor Castle, after her death in September.

 

Buckingham Palace states the bears have been professionally cleaned and will be delivered to the children's charity Barnardos.

 

An image of the Queen Consort and the bears has been released to mark the donation.

 

